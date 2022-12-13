scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Congress MLA in Bihar remains seated during national anthem; BJP sees red

Abidur Rahman, who represents Araria assembly segment, did not stand up saying he had pain in his leg.

BJP MLA Pramod Kumar, who is also a former minister, sought slapping of sedition charges on the erring legislator. (Photo: Bihar Vidhan Sabha website)

BJP MLAs in Bihar took umbrage at a Congress legislator remaining seated inside the assembly on Monday when the national anthem was played on the inaugural day of the winter session.

Abidur Rahman, who represents Araria assembly segment, did not stand up saying he had pain in his leg.

However, the 55 years old was seen standing along with other members of the House when a two-minute silence was observed following obituary references, before the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Congress’ Araria assembly MLA Abidur Rahman (left). (Photo: Twitter/@AbidAraria49)

“If discomfort in his leg had prevented him from standing in the honour of the national anthem, how did the pain vanish later? He stood for a longer time than the national anthem would have required him to stand for. This seems to be a deliberate insult to the national anthem,” BJP MLA and former minister Neeraj Singh Bablu told reporters later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...
Also Read |Cloud over Bihar urban local bodies’ polls as BJP says government did not follow SC norms on dedicated commission

The views were echoed by fellow BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad who demanded that Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary take cognizance of the “insult to the national anthem” and take appropriate action.

Another BJP MLA Pramod Kumar, who is also a former minister, sought slapping of sedition charges on the erring legislator.

Earlier, before the proceedings began, BJP MLAs had stood outside the House holding placards and raising slogans to press the demand for “immediate recruitment” of 1.15 lakh teachers for which an in principle approval was given by the previous NDA government.

Advertisement
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs stage a protest against the Bihar government during the Winter Session of State Assembly, in Patna, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI)

They also demanded “completion of recruitments against a total of 2.34 lakh posts approved during the the NDA rule”.

The CPI(ML)-Liberation, which is supporting the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government from outside, also staged a demonstration in protest against alleged “targeting of the minorities by the National Investigating Agency”.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:58:14 pm
Next Story

October IIP lowest in more than a year: Why has industrial output declined?

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close