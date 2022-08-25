Complaint filed in Bihar court against minister Mohammed Israil Mansuri’s temple visit

A social activist filed a complaint petition in Muzaffarpur chief judicial magistrate court Wednesday against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, IT Minister Mohammed Israil Mansuri and four others over their Gaya Vishnupad temple visit on Monday (August 22).

According to the complainant, Chandrakishore Parashar, the entry of Mansuri, a Muslim, into the temple “hurt the religious sentiments” of Hindus.

“I watched the news on TV channels (of Mansuri entering the temple). I filed the case against CM Kumar, IT minister Mansuri and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of the peace).

The complainant’s lawyer RK Singh added: “The chief judicial magistrate court has accepted our complaint and due process would be followed”. The court is set to hear the matter on September 2.

After the temple visit of the ministers, the BJP sharply reacted to it saying there was a notice at the temple saying non-Hindus are not allowed to enter and the party demanded an apology from CM Nitish Kumar.

Extremely shocked to see CM of Bihar @NitishKumar taking Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri inside Vishnupad Mandir of Gaya, Bihar where only Hindus are allowed. I’ll take this matter to court. pic.twitter.com/DMeIe58VYJ — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 22, 2022

RJD MLA Mansuri, 46, won from Kanti (Muzaffarpur), a Hindu-dominated Assembly constituency with less than 20,000 Muslims, and makes it a point to attend religious functions in his area, be it jagrans by Hindus or Satyanarayan kathas.

On first hearing of the objections, including that non-Hindus were not meant to be let inside the ancient Vishnupad temple of Gaya, Mansuri said had been “honoured” to visit it. He was accompanying Nitish Kumar, who was visiting Gaya to assess preparations for the coming ‘Pitrapaksha Mela’, to commemorate ancestors.