scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked in Patna, 11 arrested

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, officials added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said.

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.
The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles,” Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

“A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons,” he added.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 09:59:24 pm
Next Story

Five of family drown in Nanded reservoir

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement