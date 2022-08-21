Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked in Patna, 11 arrested

Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said.
Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.
The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added.
Patna | Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5kNnn7IDlv
— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022
“When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles,” Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.
Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said.
“A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons,” he added.
