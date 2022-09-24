scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

CJI Lalit says lawyers must be rational in thinking, fact-finding in nature

Addressing a seminar organised by the Bar Council of India in Patna, CJI Lalit said the objective of advocates should be upholding the rule of law.

CJIYoung lawyers should draw inspiration from the inherent qualities of eminent freedom fighters who were lawyers, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said on Saturday. (file)

Lawyers must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said on Saturday.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Bar Council of India in Patna, CJI Lalit said the objective of advocates should be upholding the rule of law.

“Lawyers must keep in mind that their objective and motto should be upholding the rule of law. Advocates have a wonderful quality of convincing and catering fundamental inputs to the mind of the public. They must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature,” he said.

Young lawyers should draw inspiration from the inherent qualities of eminent freedom fighters who were lawyers, he said.

“Even many freedom fighters were from the legal profession. Young lawyers have a bigger role to play in society,” CJI Lalit added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who also addressed the gathering, said the executive, legislature and judiciary are working in the interests of the nation.

“All three pillars should respect each other,” he said.

Emphasising the need to reduce pending cases, he said, “…there is a need to promote alternative ways like mediation and arbitration”.

Rijiju appealed to chief ministers and chief justices of high courts for the early functioning of 1,800 fast-track courts in the country.

