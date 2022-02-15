Patna: Chirag Paswan, supporters detained during protest; police resort to lathi charge, use water cannons

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, Chirag Paswan was detained by Patna police along with his supporters during a protest march demanding the dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government, in Patna on Tuesday.

The march began at the historic Gandhi Maidan and Paswan and his supporters were detained near the Income Tax roundabout, about 4 km away, as they were proceeding to Raj Niwas (governor’s house) with placards which read ‘Bihar Bachao’ (Save Bohar) and shouting slogans to give a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Police said it tried to stop the protestors by putting up a barricade near Bihar Museum, but when they tried to break it police resorted to lathi charge and used water cannons to disperse them.

Police said that some of the protesters were detained after they scuffled with the policemen and blocked the road, which was later cleared.

Paswan was among those detained, taken to Sachiwalaya police station and taken into preventive detention.

Before his detention, Paswan, the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and an MP, told reporters “The Nitish Kumar government has failed on all fronts, including providing employment to youths, maintaining law and order, education and health. We want immediate dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government”.

Police baton charge Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supporters during a protest march against the Bihar government, during ‘Bihar Bachao Yatra’ called by LJP (Ramvilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, in Patna. (PTI) Police baton charge Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supporters during a protest march against the Bihar government, during ‘Bihar Bachao Yatra’ called by LJP (Ramvilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, in Patna. (PTI)

Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI, “It was a preventive detention. The party workers and their leader were released on PR bond”.

After his release, Paswan along with some party leaders, met the protocol officer of the governor and submitted a memorandum highlighting the problems faced by the common man due to the alleged “anti-people” policies of the state government.

Talking to the media outside Raj Niwas, Paswan said “Since the governor was not present, we submitted our memorandum to his protocol officer. We sought the governor’s intervention on issues like growing unemployment, detoriorating law and order in the state and the state government’s inability to check crime against women.

“The law and order in the state has collapsed. The CM holds the home department (portfolio) but he failed (in his duties). He failed in effectively enforcing the prohibition law in the state,” Paswan, a harsh critic of Nitish Kumar, said.

Raising the issue of Kumar’s promise of providing 19 lakh jobs to the people of the state, Paswan said “Nitish Kumar is running a corrupt government. What happened to his zero tolerance on corruption? This government should be dismissed. This government is anti-people”.