The changing face of Chhath: The Sun belongs to all, but ghats are reserved

Written by Anwiti Singh

From the rusted iron gate, the pink and yellow pandal standing on the lush, green lawn of an old, British-era building in Bihar’s Patna seems to be at least 30 feet long, give or take. The building is glittering with hundreds of string lights, as golden fairy lights cover the lawn’s hedges and trees. A small circular area has been dug up in the centre of the lawn, about knee-deep, filled with muddy water, and bordered with red bricks.

One could mistake it for a wedding venue. But it’s a private ghat to celebrate the four-day festival of Chhath. The artificial pond at the government-assigned residence of an officer is the family’s own Ganga, a talab or a pokhara—all of which are traditional venues for the holiest festival of Bihar.

Devotees perform rituals before ‘Kharna Puja’ on the second day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festivities, in Ranchi. (PTI Photo) Devotees perform rituals before ‘Kharna Puja’ on the second day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festivities, in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

And this is not the only one. Standing on the roof of an apartment building in the heart of Patna, almost every other terrace or lawn in sight has been converted into a ghat. Inflatable kiddie pools, bricked hauj (a pool-like structure), or if they own the place, a permanent cement one. A politician resident says, “This area is the Lutyens of Patna. What else do you expect?”

In the last decade—long before the coronavirus pandemic forced us indoors—such private ghats inside people’s homes have been gaining popularity in Patna and nearby cities. And this growing trend of such private ghats—the most important aspect of the festival—points to a class divide in what was supposed to be a very inclusive, community-driven festival.

Changing traditions

While Chhath, in theory, is said to be observed by devotees from all castes and classes, the divide has been growing. At the ghats of the Ganga in Patna, or the pokharas in nearby areas, the majority of devotees are from lower-middle-class or low-income families who don’t have the resources to build private ones. Those with influence and money or space—from politicians to upper-middle-class devotees—reserve ghats at prominent ponds in their localities or build them DIY style at their homes. Some ponds and smaller water bodies are also ‘captured’ by a group of specific castes or groups.

The Ghoshals have called Patna their home for as long as they remember. This Bihari-Bengali family is busy between September and October, with Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath falling in close succession. While the community pandals for Durga Puja remain a staple for people in the Bangali Akhara area of Patna, the family has never visited a community ghat to celebrate Chhath.

Ayushee Ghoshal, a screenwriter and an actor based in Mumbai, visits her home in Patna for Chhath every year. “It’s just a lot safer, convenient, and better to do it at home,” she says.

While Ayushee, 27, doesn’t think there is a class angle to it, she points out that the ghats in Patna are unkempt and unsafe, and women have been victims of sexual harassment and “lecherous gaze”. A member of the family chips in saying there have been instances of groping at ghats, and the flimsy changing rooms built by the government don’t help.

People purchase baskets and other puja materials, used in the rituals of ‘Chhath Puja’, at a market in Ranchi, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) People purchase baskets and other puja materials, used in the rituals of ‘Chhath Puja’, at a market in Ranchi, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kasturi Ghoshal, her 50-year-old mother who suffers from a chronic ailment that makes walking difficult, has other reasons to stay from the public ghats. She says the ghats in Patna, whether around the Ganga or others built by the government, are not disabled-friendly at all. The slippery, muddy ghats have no stairs or handrails in most places. Those that do have stairs and barricades work on a first-come, first-served basis and are captured by the proverbial early bird. “Bihar mein sarkar kuchh bhi kar le, log ek dusre ke upar chadhe rehte hain (The government can do whatever it has to, people will push and shove each other),” says Kasturi.

The Ghoshal family points to the stampede that occurred a few years ago at the ghat which resulted in the deaths of several devotees. “We don’t want to end up dead as we go to celebrate a festival, you know?” she says. Ayushee also talks about how dirty the water is. “Yes, it’s holy, the Ganga, but it is filthy and that’s a fact. We don’t want infections.”

On the other end of the city, Shivanand Singh, a 58-year-old audit officer has his own reasons to celebrate the festival at home. “We have the space, and it’s comfortable to do it here. I built the hauj on the terrace, we got everything arranged at home. Moreover, we should leave the ghats for people who cannot afford to do this at home. Those who don’t have the space or money,” he says.

Singh spent around Rs 8,000 on just the cement hauj.

Chhath, if celebrated privately, can be quite an expensive affair. Everything has to be brand new, whether at home or on the public ghats. One also has to keep in mind the prasad as well decorating the house.

Shobha, who works as a domestic help in the Boring Road area of Patna, goes to a Ganga ghat every year. All she needs is a mode of transport, a cost she split with a group of devotees leaving from the same colony, and she just has to pay for the fruits and other offerings to the Sun god. “The speakers and lights are already there at the ghat. We don’t need to buy the halogens for Sandhya argh, or pay for speakers for Sharda Sinha’s bhajans,” she explains as she makes the rasiyao, the traditional offering for Kharna, on an earthen kiln.

Ground realities

It is unlike all other Hindu festivals, explains journalist Darpan Singh, as it doesn’t even require a priest as devotees gather to thank the Sun, standing in shared water, for the gift of life and food. He points out people from all castes come together to celebrate Chhath. “Members from the Dom community prepare baskets that all devotees use to carry offerings and puja material. Everyone can celebrate it in the same pond or river, regardless of the caste,” he says.

However, many pointed to the ground realities in rural areas of the state.



Chhath, if celebrated privately, can be quite an expensive affair. Devotees standing in water of the Ganga river offer prayers to the setting sun during ‘Kharna’ on the second day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festivities, at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo) Chhath, if celebrated privately, can be quite an expensive affair. Devotees standing in water of the Ganga river offer prayers to the setting sun during ‘Kharna’ on the second day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festivities, at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A prominent journalist from Bihar, who wished not to be named, says there is only one pokhara in his village in the Siwan district, so sharing is more of a compulsion than harmony. While the devotees from the Dalit community sit on one corner of the pokhara, with their own Shirshopta (a mud structure made to depict Chatthi Maiyya), those from his, the Brahmins, along with Thakurs and Bhumiyars share the other bank.

“At the end of the Surya argh, women on our side put sindoor to each other, among all castes on our end of the pond, but they don’t go to the Dalit side. It’s sad but it is what it is,” he says. Though, he adds, the upper castes devotees give prasad to the Dalits, but they don’t take offerings from them.

Jai Thakur, of the Aam Aadmi Party student wing Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) in Delhi who traces his roots to Muzaffarpur, says the villages in the district comprise of ‘tolas’—there is a Brahmin tola, a Dusadh (Dalit) tola, a Bhumiyar tola and so on. If a river or a pond lies close to Brahmin tola, they lay their claim on it. So, the Dusadhs dig up a hole in the ground, wherever space is available, to make their own community ghat. “You know, sometimes people from the SC/ST communities may feel insecure or afraid about mingling while going to ghats with the majority of other castes. So, maybe that’s why they tend to stick with their own community,” adds the 23-year-old.

Jagdev Majhi, a backward-class resident from Motihari, says they are allowed to share the ghats now. “Things used to be quite different a few decades ago,” says Majhi, 50. However, the people of his community still celebrate the festival at one pokhara and those from upper castes at another, he says.

The anonymity of a city

Thakur, however, claims he hasn’t seen this discrimination in Delhi, the city where he was raised. Just outside of the infamous Bhalswa landfill, lies a very organised community ghat. He says some 10-15 people—originally from Bihar—made a temporary ghat around two decades ago to celebrate Chhath. As the Purvanchal population in the area grew, local politicians also got involved. In 2016, the Delhi government provided funds to make it into a permanent structure.

Thakur says while the caste divide on rural ghats might still exist, the areas around Bhalswa jheel are very inclusive. At the same time, he agrees, in villages, families living with one another for decades know each others’ castes, whereas those coming to these community ponds may not know each other on a personal level.

Rajinder, an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi, relies on community ponds. “The Yamuna is too far for us to afford the travel and it’s crowded. We live in Govindpuri, and our individual houses simply don’t have any space for a private ghat,” he says. So, a few years ago, Biharis living in the area came together and used a pokhara they maintain collectively to celebrate Chhath. It eases up the cost and the workload as well, he says.

Shubh Narayan Singh, a security guard in Delhi, cannot thank the government enough for providing community ponds for Chhath to devotees like him. He says they simply could not afford to do it otherwise.