Century-old Bihar Vidyapeeth is encroachment-free

Set up by Mahatma Gandhi on February 6, 1921, Bihar Vidyapeeth was finally cleared of encroachments on Sunday on the orders of the Patna High Court, putting an end to litigations stretching over five decades. The district administration demolished 42 houses and 15 shops at the Vidyapeeth, situated on the banks of Ganga in Patna.

The Vidyapeeth that was a national university until 1942 is spread over 32 acres. The Trust that runs it fought legal battles for nearly 50 years with the Congress party over latter’s claim on Sadakat Ashram, and with its employees and their kin who were residing on the campus. The dispute with the Congress was settled when the party moved its headquarters elsewhere but retained the name, ‘Sadakat Ashram’. Acting on a PIL regarding the encroachments, the Patna High Court recently ordered removal of all illegal occupations.

Registered as a society, the Vidyapeeth has been running some diploma and degree courses since 2017, besides a high school. Maulana Mazharul Haque was its first vice-chancellor. India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad also taught at the Vidyapeeth and also spent the last days of his life here. A memorial in his name still exists.

Vidyapeeth’s chairman Vijay Prakash told The Indian Express: “Clearing of encroachments has paved way for revival of the historical institute that was set up even before Vidyapeeths of Kashi and Gujarat. From 1935 to 1942, it was a national university. Top leaders of the Indian National Congress were associated with it.”

He said despite efforts, it could never function as a full-fledged institution after the Independence. He said the experiments of Khadi College, Swamblamban College and Gramsevak College started at the Vidyapeeth in 1970s and 1980s could not succeed.

“At present, we have an incubation centre supported by the NITI Aayog and several skill development and vocational centres. We also offer basic infrastructure and training for start-ups. It is not getting any financial support from the Bihar government. Our income is mainly from rent,” Prakash, who is a retired IAS officer, said.

Prakash said they plan to revive the Vidyapeeth by running a number of diploma and skill development courses. “We will soon apply for the status of a central university. We are also trying to get affiliation from Patliputra University, Patna, for offering courses in management and computer science,” he said.