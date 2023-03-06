scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Centre gave only 36% funds for central schemes: Bihar minister

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday said the Centre's “poor disbursal” of its share under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has resulted in delay in payment of teachers' salary.

central schemes, Bihar government, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, bihar funds, Indian Express, India news, current affairsChoudhary told the Legislative Council last week during the Budget Session: “Till February 24, 2023, the state has received only Rs 16,733 crore as against the central share of Rs 46,019 crore in 2022-2023. It means that only 36.36 per cent central share has been received even as the current fiscal is drawing to a close.”

The Bihar government has alleged that the Centre has disbursed only 36.3 per cent of its share of funds for central schemes in 2022-2023 financial year.

The allegation comes weeks after the state government told the Patna High Court that it had “no money” to pay for the Centre’s flagship post-matric scholarship (PMS) for SC/ST students.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said: “The Centre has introduced public fund management system since last August to track realtime utilisation of its funds disbursed to states. The state gets the first instalment straightway but it has to produce utilisation proof to get the second instalment.”

