CBI gets notice for declaring living witness dead

June 4, 2022 3:30:20 am
A witness, who was declared dead by the CBI in the 2016 murder case of Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan, turned up before a Muzaffarpur court on Friday, following which the court issued a showcause notice to the investigating agency. The CBI had also submitted a “death verification report” in this regard.
Badami Devi, a resident of Siwan, who was declared dead by CBI, presented herself before the court on Friday and produced documents to support her identity. She is a witness against Laddan Mian, one of the accused in the murder case being heard by the same court.
Sharad Sinha, advocate of Badami Devi, told reporters: “The court of first additional session judge-cum-special judge MP/ MLA case has expressed surprise at the matter and issued showcause notice to CBI.”
