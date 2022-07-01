scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Will ensure error-free caste census in Bihar, says ex-Rajya Sabha MP

"Now that the caste survey is taking place, the ruling dispensation would get to know the bitter truth at home about the poor economic and educational status of a large section of the society,” said Ali Anwar, All India Pasmanda Muslim Mehaz head.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
July 1, 2022 11:11:35 am
bihar caste census kancha ilaiahAuthor Kancha Ilaiah speaking at a function in Patna where nine apolitical organisations gathered to discuss "militant communalism, confused opposition and ways forward for deprived classes". (Express photo)

Nine organisations gathered in Patna on Thursday to deliberate upon various issues, including the caste census in Bihar.

Speaking at the forum that discussed “militant communalism and confusion Opposition”, former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar, who heads the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mehaz (AIPMM), said that the organisations would act as watchdogs to ensure an error-free caste survey in Bihar. “No political party should be under any illusion that the deprived classes would support them despite any welfare work. Now that the caste survey is taking place, the ruling dispensation would get to know the bitter truth at home about the poor economic and educational status of a large section of the society,” he said.

Also Read |JD(U) thanks Nitish for caste census, miffed BJP claims equal credit

He added: “We are already uniting the deprived classes to fight for their rights in a democratic and constitutional manner.”

Also speaking at the event, eminent scholar Kancha Ilaiah on Thursday said it was only because of “lack of unity and will among the Muslim community to initiate reforms” that the NDA government had to resort to “reformist initiatives against triple talaq and the hijab”.

“One has to hit the roads to protest for their rights. BR Ambedkar used to say educate and organise. I would like to say read, write and fight.” He also pointed out that inequality and lack of communication existed because of the lack of one common language. “When a faction has problems with Hindi being that one common language, English can take its place as it is spoken globally,” the author added.

The organisations that took part in the discussion included All India Pasmanda Muslim Mehaz (AIPMM), Rashtriya Ati Pichhda Sangharsh Morcha, Samajik Nyay Andolan, Bihar, Bahujan Bhagidari Andolan, Bihar, Bahujan Choupal, Jankranti Morcha, Safaikarmi Jankranti Parishad, Ek Koum Foundation and Picchda-Pasmanda Manch, Bihar.

Delhi University Professor Tanvir Aeijaz, while speaking at the event, said: “There is a great need to understand the caste and communal connection. Caste issues need to get prominence. Once this happens, communal issues would subside.

