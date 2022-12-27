Can’t understand CBI reopening 2018 case: Tejashwi Yadav

Reacting sharply to news that the CBI has reportedly reopened the 2018 case of allotment of railway projects during RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the Union Railway Minister, his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday reiterated his earlier jibe that the “CBI should open an office at our residence and investigate” the case.

Tejashwi told the media, “The CBI found nothing in the case after probing it. It was closed in 2021. Now, we are hearing about the case being reopened. Lalu Prasad’s life is an open book.” The case had named Lalu, Tejashwi and Lalu’s daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav. Lalu Prasad’s family, however, has not received any communication from CBI regarding reopening of the case.

Calling it “political vendetta”, senior RJD leader Vijay Prakash said, “One knows very well why CBI was called a caged parrot. The agency has been unnecessarily trying to target Lalu Prasad’s family.”