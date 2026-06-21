‘Cannot look beyond RSS’: Minister rebuts Opposition attack on Bihar model schools

The Bihar government's decision to name its proposed model schools 'Saraswati Gyan Niketan' has drawn Opposition backlash. Under the state's 'Unnat Shiksha–Ujjwal Bhavishya' programme, one such school will be developed in each of Bihar's 534 blocks

As the Bihar government’s proposed ‘Saraswati Gyan Niketan’ model schools draw Opposition charges of saffronising education, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has hit back, saying the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) “cannot look beyond the RSS”.

The Bihar government’s decision to name its proposed model schools ‘Saraswati Gyan Niketan’ has drawn Opposition backlash. Under the state’s ‘Unnat Shiksha–Ujjwal Bhavishya’ programme, one such school will be developed in each of Bihar’s 534 blocks

The row centres on the name, which resembles Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Saraswati Shishu Mandir, schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s education wing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiwari said the initiative was aimed not only at creating high-quality infrastructure but also at restoring the Indian knowledge system and promoting cultural nationalism, while attracting meritorious students back to government schools.