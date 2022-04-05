Cabinet nod: Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 fine for first drinking offence in Bihar

The first drinking offence in Bihar will entail a fine between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, but in case of non-payment of the penalty, the offender will have to spend a month in jail. There is, however, no relief for the second such offence as the only provision for that is jail term that can go up to one year, if charges are proved.

Bihar Cabinet on Monday gave nod to these proposals under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2022, effective from April 1, 2022.

Additional chief secretary, Cabinet Department, Sanjay Kumar, said: “Two proposals were approved. A vehicle seized with liquor can be released against payment of fine and a house where liquor is found can be desealed against payment of fine. Minimum fine for a first-time offender will be Rs 2,000 and maximum will be Rs 5,000.”

Even though a set of amendments were brought into force in the recent Budget session, the Cabinet gave its nod to the amount of fine on Monday.

The state government, which had been under pressure to decongest courts because of high pendemcy of liquor law-related bails, since the Supreme Court took note of the issue, brought a set of amendments. As most of those in jail are often first-time offenders, the new provision will declog jails. Bihar jails have capacity to house about 46,000 inmates but there are 76,000 prisoners lodged in the 59 prisons in the state.