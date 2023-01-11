Building on success of start-up zone in West Champaran, Bihar government sets up textile units across the state

Buoyed by the success of a start-up zone run by migrant workers in Chanpatia block of West Champaran district, the Bihar government has helped entrepreneurs establish several textile units across the state. Set up in Muzaffarpur, Dhaka (East Champaran), Pandaul (Madhubani) and Fatuah (Patna), these units employ local residents, migrants and the rural poor, including women.

Thousands of people from Bihar had to return home after they lost their jobs during the Covid lockdown in 2020. In West Champaran, where the district administration helped build a start-up zone at government-rented premises, around 58 textile units are currently operational. They produce a host of items including Kashmiri shawls that are shipped to Amritsar and Srinagar. At least three units have also started receiving orders from Malaysia, Nepal and Bhutan.

Bihar industry minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth said: “Under the new textile and leather policy, the idea is to boost small textile units and scale up production. We have been giving many incentives to investors. It is true that Chanpatia in West Champaran showed us the way forward.”

Mahaseth said that the bag manufacturing cluster in Muzaffarpur was the first example of its kind in the state in being sustainable, inclusive, scalable, and replicable. “Since we are providing the basic infrastructure to start a unit, we call it the plug and play model. In Muzaffarpur, we have an anchor unit from Mumbai delegating work to sub-units run by Jeevika workers. About 2,000 people, almost half of them women, are employed there.”

Besides Muzaffarpur, bag manufacturing units have been established at Dhaka in East Champaran, Fatuah in Patna and Pandual in Madhubani.

“We have relaxed bureaucratic norms so that an investor does not have to go from one department to another to get clearance. In Muzaffarpur, the anchor unit, High Spirit Commercial Ventures Private Limited, started operating in 56 days with 160 machines. We are expecting the cluster units to cater to demand of school bags in Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts,” Mahaseth said, pointing out the growth trajectory of the anchor unit, which was first set up in Mumbai’s slum cluster of Dharavi.

The 40 units in the cluster, including the anchor unit, are being run by 39 women entrepreneurs, who were jobless before the initiative was launched. The cluster has a manufacturing capacity of 6,40,000 school bags per month having a production value of Rs 15 crore.

Advertisement

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (JEEViKA), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, has played a pivotal role in spreading awareness and mobilizing aspiring women entrepreneurs. In Muzaffarpur, the district authorities selected 39 women entrepreneurs and provided them financial support of Rs 10 lakh each through ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojna- 2022’, to invest in plant and machinery.

With the textile units in Muzaffarpur and the start-up zone in Chanpatia playing a pivotal role in economic development and job creation, the Bihar government wants to replicate the production model across the state.

West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said: “Following the start-up model in Chanpatia, we have decided to build a full-fledged textile park on a 350-acre plot in Bettiah (the administrative headquarters of the district).

Advertisement

“The idea is to have everything under one roof: right from production of raw material to dying, knitting, manufacturing, marketing and sales. The state government has approved the plan and we have already received proposals from several leading brands to set up their units inside the textile park.”

Kumar said that the district administration had also sent a proposal to set up a 1,719-acre textile park in West Champaran.

“If it gets the nod from the Centre, it could become one of the seven mega textile parks that PM Narendra Modi proposed recently.” A mega textile park must have at least 1,000-acre land.

To accelerate establishment of textile parks and boost start-ups in Bihar, the state industry department, in coordination with Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), which is the custodian of available government land, has been offering land to investors at an affordable rent.

Under the textile and leather policy, the state government gives investors a capital subsidy of 15 percent of total investment, or Rs 10 crore, whichever is less. Such start-ups are also eligible for a subsidised electricity tariff of Rs 2 per unit, including a nominal interest rate of 10-12 per cent on bank loans and a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per month per employee.