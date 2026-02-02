At Budget Session, Governor Arif Khan lists Nitish govt’s priorities—from doubling employment, to focus on health, education

The state has been receiving complete support from the central government for its development projects, Khan said. (File image)

Creating one crore jobs, women’s empowerment, a focus on health and education, and better ease of living—these are the Bihar government’s major agenda for 2026-27, outlined by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Monday.

Addressing a joint session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Council, Khan listed government priorities outlined in seven resolutions, covering areas from doubling employment opportunities and strengthening industrial growth to pushing agricultural initiatives. The speech came amid mild interruptions from the Opposition over the death of a medical aspirant found dead in her hostel room last month.

The state has been receiving complete support from the central government for its development projects, Khan said. “Our state is continuously progressing. Development work is being carried forward at a rapid pace. More work will be done in the next five years, which will significantly advance Bihar, making it one of the most developed states in the country and making a significant contribution to the nation’s progress,” he said.