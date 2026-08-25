Two cops injured, 25 students detained as Bihar protests flare

Security personnel stop students during their march towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Tension escalated in Bihar capital on Tuesday as hundreds of job aspirants protested near Gandhi Maidan, demanding the rollback of a proposed two-tier format for the BPSC Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), during a march to CM’s residence.

Authorities deployed water cannons and ordered a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Two personnel were injured in a clash between the protesters and the police.

Police detained around 25 students, though all were released later without formal charges or arrests.

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The latest demonstration follows three weeks of intense agitation by teaching aspirants across Bihar against the introduction of a preliminary test for TRE-4, scheduled for December 2026 or January 2027, by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).