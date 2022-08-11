Bogus, a joke: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies Sushil Modi’s V-P claims

August 11, 2022 12:03:20 pm
Days after he ended his alliance with the BJP and returned to the Mahagathbandhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday denied BJP leader Sushil Modi’s allegations that he had aspirations of becoming India’s next Vice President, calling them “bogus” and a “joke”.
“You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It’s bogus. I had no such desire,” the Janata Dal (United) leader, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time on Wednesday, told news agency ANI. “Did they forget how much our party supported them during the Presidential and Vice Presidential polls?”
In an interview with the Indian Express, BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi alleged that Nitish’s aides had approached the state BJP leadership “with the message that he wanted to become the Vice-President.” “This shows Nitish did nurse national ambition,” he said.
“We are stunned at what he did and the manner in which he broke up with us. When he had done so in June 2013, he had apprised the state and Central BJP leaders about his stand well in advance,” Modi added. “So even if it was still betrayal of mandate for NDA, we could still say that we knew it. But this time, it was complete betrayal of mandate for PM Narendra Modi.”
