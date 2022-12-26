scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Five foreigners test positive for Covid-19 in Bodh Gaya

Condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation at the hotel they had checked in, an official said.

covidAltogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom five, four of them females, have tested positive. (Representational/ PTI)

Five foreign nationals, four of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar, have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage, an official said on Monday.

According to Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the medical officer in charge of Gaya district, the foreigners were tested at the international airport here in the weekend as part of a drill that is being followed for those visiting Bodh Gaya to attend the Dalai Lama’s discourses scheduled later this week.

Explained |Amid China scare, Covid vaccination picks up in India: Here is what you need to know

Altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom five, four of them females, have tested positive, said Singh.

Condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation at the hotel they had checked in, added the official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

Meanwhile, in view of the fresh cases, testing has been intensified at the airport and the Gaya railway station, the official said.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:51:37 pm
Next Story

Prachanda sworn in as PM: New tie-ups in Nepal, concern in India

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close