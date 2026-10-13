11 minors die as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali

The accident took place when the boat was carrying people to attend a feast in a nearby village

Written by: Himanshu Harsh, Saurajit Mazumdar
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 12:25 AM IST
bihar Boat capsizes, bihar Boat capsized, Boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar killing 11, Children Among 11 Killed As Boat Overturns In Ganga In Bihar. Bihar boat tragedy: 11 killed, five rescued after boat capsizes in Ganga, Indian express news, current affairsRescue operation is underway, and the state administration is monitoring the situation.
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At least 11 minors, mostly teenagers, died after a boat overturned in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday evening.

Seven people, including the boat owner, were rescued, while several others were reported missing in the incident that took place near Rampur Shyamchand village, officials said.

The accident took place in the Raghopur Diara area when the boat was carrying people between two villages along the river. Most of the passengers were reportedly on their way to attend a feast in a nearby village.

The number of people aboard the boat remained unclear.

While initial reports suggested that between 25 and 30 people were travelling on the vessel, a district administration official said the owner had claimed 15-20 passengers were present.

Officials said the boat capsized after losing its balance.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each victim.

In a post on X, Choudhary said the deaths were “extremely sad and heartbreaking”.

The CM said the administration had been instructed to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure better treatment for the injured.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and MLA from Raghopur, also expressed grief over the incident. Yadav, who was in Delhi in connection with a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, shared a video on X.

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In the accompanying message, he said he was “deeply distressed by the heartbreaking incident” and prayed for peace for the deceased and strength for their grieving families to bear the loss.

Earlier, as the boat flipped, some passengers managed to swim to safety while local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to assist others while alerting the district administration.

They also took several children to a primary health centre, where a doctor examined them and declared them dead.

District police personnel and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations. The administration said the operation would continue through the night.

An official said the boat belonged to a local resident who had been using it to transport villagers to the feast. The administration also said that boat operations at night were restricted and that the circumstances surrounding the accident would be investigated.

 

Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

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