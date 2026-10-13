11 minors die as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali

At least 11 minors, mostly teenagers, died after a boat overturned in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday evening.

Seven people, including the boat owner, were rescued, while several others were reported missing in the incident that took place near Rampur Shyamchand village, officials said.

The accident took place in the Raghopur Diara area when the boat was carrying people between two villages along the river. Most of the passengers were reportedly on their way to attend a feast in a nearby village.

The number of people aboard the boat remained unclear.

While initial reports suggested that between 25 and 30 people were travelling on the vessel, a district administration official said the owner had claimed 15-20 passengers were present.

Officials said the boat capsized after losing its balance.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each victim.

In a post on X, Choudhary said the deaths were “extremely sad and heartbreaking”.

The CM said the administration had been instructed to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure better treatment for the injured.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and MLA from Raghopur, also expressed grief over the incident. Yadav, who was in Delhi in connection with a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, shared a video on X.

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In the accompanying message, he said he was “deeply distressed by the heartbreaking incident” and prayed for peace for the deceased and strength for their grieving families to bear the loss.

वैशाली के राघोपुर में नाव हादसे में मासूमों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद और हृदयविदारक है। इस कठिन समय में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ​ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें एवं परिजनों को यह भारी दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ​राज्य सरकार की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹4-4 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता (अनुग्रह राशि) दी जाएगी। प्रशासन को राहत-बचाव कार्य तेजी से पूरा करने और घायलों के बेहतर इलाज के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ​ॐ शांति! 🙏 — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) October 13, 2026

Earlier, as the boat flipped, some passengers managed to swim to safety while local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to assist others while alerting the district administration.

They also took several children to a primary health centre, where a doctor examined them and declared them dead.

District police personnel and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations. The administration said the operation would continue through the night.

An official said the boat belonged to a local resident who had been using it to transport villagers to the feast. The administration also said that boat operations at night were restricted and that the circumstances surrounding the accident would be investigated.