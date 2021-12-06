As son joins BJP, Tyagi points out still part of NDA; JD(U) calls it family matter

On a day his son, poll strategist Amrish Tyagi, joined the BJP, senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi on Monday said his son has an “independent identity” and pointed out that he has chosen to be part of the NDA, while JD(U) in Bihar called it an “internal political matter and choice of the Tyagi family”.

The JD(U) is in power in Bihar as part of the BJP-led NDA.

Amrish, who had invited public attention by being part of Donald Trump’s US Presidential election campaign last year, said joining JD(U) would have brought charges of nepotism.

Amrish joined BJP in Lucknow in the presence of UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, and amid speculation that he will contest next year’s UP Assembly polls from a constituency in Ghaziabad. K C Tyagi was elected to Lok Sabha from Hapur-Ghaziabad in 1989.

Explaining his position both as a father and senior JD (U) leader, Tyagi told The Indian Express: “My son is educated and (has) an independent identity. It is a democracy and is free to make his political choice…but my son has chosen to be part of the NDA.”

Asked whether Amrish sought his approval before joining BJP, he said, “He did inform me.” Tyagi, however, said he did not like his son campaigning for Donald Trump.

Amrish said, “Having worked as a poll strategist, I was thinking of joining politics, (and) joining JD(U) would have brought charges of nepotism.”

Bihar JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “It is an internal political matter of K C Tyagi’s family. In any case, KC Tyagi has clarified his position.”

Amrish Tyagi, a Commerce graduate from Delhi University who was working as an independent consultant in election strategy and psephology, said contemporary Indian political history has many examples of people from same families working with different political parties. “I am anyway very much part of NDA,” he emphasised, parrying questions on speculation of him contesting the upcoming UP polls.

Amrish’s decision to join BJP assumes political significance both on the strategic and ideological count, as K C Tyagi has been part of socialist politics right from his association with former PM Choudhary Charan Singh. Tyagi has also engaged in veiled criticism of saffron politics at regular intervals.

Asked whether he faced any ideological dilemma before joining BJP, Amrish said: “My father has been part of socialist politics. But Socialists had started collaborating with the Jana Sangh from the days of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia days (Jana Sangh and Sanyukta Socialist Party formed a government in Bihar in 1967). And BJP and JD(U) have been working together for 21 years.”

In 2018, Amrish had courted controversy over his alleged relationship with data firm Cambridge Analytica. K C Tyagi had then clarified that there had been no financial transaction between his son’s firm and Cambridge Analytica.