Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
BJP spreading rumours, failed to cause tension between Tamil Nadu and Bihar: JD(U) national president

Lalan Singh also opened up on the recent questioning of former chief minister Rabri Devi by the CBI.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh (File)

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh Thursday said the BJP had been “spreading rumours” about migrants working in Tamil Nadu but failed to “cause tension between Tamil Nadu and Bihar”.

Singh also reiterated that the NDA government had been “misusing” central agencies to “bully” Opposition parties. He added that the RJD is being targeted for forging an alliance with Nitish Kumar.

Political Pulse |Stalin hits out at BJP on migrant rumours; JD(U) joins in: bid to browbeat Oppn

Talking to the media, Singh said, “The BJP spread rumours on the migrants and tried to cause tension and a rift between Tamil Nadu and Bihar. But what happened? No incident of alleged assault of migrants was found to be true. A Bihar team visited to probe it and the Tamil Nadu government also looked into the matter but not a single incident was reported.”

Must Read |Nitish Kumar seen as hedging his bets again as JD(U) not part of Oppn letter over Central agencies

Singh alleged that the BJP had been spreading rumours to” browbeat” Opposition parties. “The BJP has been trying to find ways to suppress the Opposition. Just as old kings would carry out acts of vindictiveness to hide their mistakes, the BJP has been doing the same with the Opposition,” said Singh. He also targeted the BJP for getting its lone Nagaland MLA to support the BJP government. Singh said they dissolved the Nagaland unit of the JD(U) as its MLA supporting the BJP was an act of indiscipline.

Also in Political Pulse |Amid migrant attack rumours in TN, DMK’s Baalu visits Nitish with message from Stalin: all’s well

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking against the NDA government during his foreign trip, Singh said, “Ideally, we do not support criticism of the government outside the country. This country is big enough for criticising one another. But Rahul Gandhi showed his anger.”

He further asked why the Supreme Court had to enter in matters of the Election Commission. “It is because things are not right. Why is no one talking about the huge corporate scam? The BJP has been misusing its caged parrots (central agencies) to bully the Opposition,” said Singh.

Explained |Why migrant workers’ issues recur: The absence of data and coordination between states

Singh also opened up on the recent questioning of former chief minister Rabri Devi by the CBI. “I was the complainant in the land-for-jobs case in 2008 but the CBI had closed the matter twice. The RJD is perhaps paying the price for aligning with us. The CBI should tell what new facts they have found out,” said Singh.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:10 IST
