‘BJP is afraid; CBI raids just to scare us,’ says ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi

Hitting out at the BJP after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residences of two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said the Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav-led government was not afraid. “This isn’t happening for the first time,” she told news agency ANI.
The veteran RJD leader alleged that the BJP was scared since Nitish Kumar exited their alliance only to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan. “All parties, except BJP, with us. We’ve the majority,” she said. “CBI (raid) is just to scare us. We won’t be scared.”
On Wednesday morning, CBI officials launched search operations at the premises of RJD treasurer and MLC Sunil Singh as well as two Rajya Sabha MPs from the party, Faiyaz Ahmad and Ashfaque Karim, in connection with the “land-for-jobs” case it is probing against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.
The raids come on a day when the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government backed by the RJD will face a test of majority in the Bihar Assembly.
