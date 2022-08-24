scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

‘BJP is afraid; CBI raids just to scare us,’ says ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi

The veteran RJD leader alleged that the BJP was scared since Nitish Kumar exited their alliance only to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan. “All parties, except BJP, with us. We've the majority,” she said.

bihar aes, bihar aes deaths, bihar aes children deaths, bihar children deaths, rabri devi, encephalitis,Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Hitting out at the BJP after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residences of two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said the Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav-led government was not afraid. “This isn’t happening for the first time,” she told news agency ANI.

The veteran RJD leader alleged that the BJP was scared since Nitish Kumar exited their alliance only to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan. “All parties, except BJP, with us. We’ve the majority,” she said. “CBI (raid) is just to scare us. We won’t be scared.”

On Wednesday morning, CBI officials launched search operations at the premises of RJD treasurer and MLC Sunil Singh as well as two Rajya Sabha MPs from the party, Faiyaz Ahmad and Ashfaque Karim, in connection with the “land-for-jobs” case it is probing against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The raids come on a day when the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government backed by the RJD will face a test of majority in the Bihar Assembly.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:47:42 am
Next Story

Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement