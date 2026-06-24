Biometric firm staff aided NEET cheating in Bihar, police say

The Bihar Police investigation into a “dummy candidate” racket busted in Lakhisarai following Sunday’s NEET-UG re-test has found that at least two of the 30 people arrested in the case were directly involved with an inter-state “solver gang”, officers said.

According to police, some persons already enrolled in MBBS and other professional courses allegedly impersonated candidates and took the NEET re-test on their behalf at three Lakhisarai examination centres – KRK College, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Hasanpur High School. Police arrested 30 individuals, including nine “dummy candidates” and staffers involved in the biometric verification process of candidates, in connection with the case.

The racket allegedly operated by infiltrating exam centres with the help of some of the biometric verification staff, police said. To bypass initial security layers, the accused allegedly forged official documents and used fake Aadhaar cards as identity proof.