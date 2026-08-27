‘Police Didis’ on two-wheelers to keep Bihar’s schools, colleges safer

The government said it would continue efforts to connect women with employment and self-employment, including dairy and animal husbandry, with a target of bringing one crore women into such livelihood opportunities. (AI generated Image)

Bihar on Wednesday flagged off 4,700 two-wheelers for the police’s ‘Abhaya Brigade’, commonly called Police Didi, with the state government saying the deployment will strengthen patrolling around schools, colleges and other areas frequented by women and girl students.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched the vehicles at an event at Gyan Bhawan in Patna ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Of the 4,700 vehicles, 2,700 scooters were allocated to women police personnel and 2,000 motorcycles to male constables, according to the Home Department.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said women’s safety was “the most important responsibility of the police”. He said nearly 40,000 women had joined and been trained in the police force and were deployed across districts.