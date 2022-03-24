Bihar woman thrashed by neighbour over extramarital affair charge

After a video surfaced online of a woman being beaten by a neighbour who accused her of having an extramarital affair with a relative, the police in Bihar’s Madhepura district promised action against the assailant on Thursday.

The woman in her late 20s, who has been admitted to a hospital, said, “Since I had an upset stomach since morning, I had gone to a nearby maize field to defecate. Suddenly, my neighbour Shanker Das, with whom my family had disputes, picked me from the field. I shouted for help.” As her family members responded, Shanker fled the spot, she added.

Her husband denied the allegation against her. He was not home at the time of the incident, which took place in Tulsidari village four days ago.

The video purportedly shows the woman’s neighbours planning to burn her. In between arguments among her neighbours, a youth is seen picking up a wooden stick and beating her up till she falls on the ground and some women come to her rescue.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said, “The viral video has come to our notice. We will identify the culprits and take stern action against them.”