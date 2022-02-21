Bihar: Woman asked to remove hijab before withdrawing money at bank, later allowed

A Muslim woman was allegedly asked to remove her hijab before withdrawing money at a nationalised bank in Bihar on Feb 10. Later, she was allowed to withdraw money after her father asked the bank manager to cite rules which demand a customer to lift her hijab/veil for verification of identity.

The incident took place at the Mansoor Chowk branch of UCO Bank at Bachhwara in Begusarai district. Mohammed Matin, a social activist, told The Indian Express, “My daughter has an account with the bank for some years now. The bank (previously) has never asked to lift her hijab or veil at the time of withdrawal of money. I reasoned with the bank manager Ritesh Kumar to cite rules for asking one to lift hijab or veil for identification. The bank manager allowed her to withdraw the cash after explaining that there are rules in place to verify customers if signatures do not match or if the bank has doubts about identity of the customers.”

Matin said that his daughter had shot a video on her cellphone capturing the argument with the bank officials which was then later uploaded on social media platforms. “The matter is settled now. We have no issues with the bank,” said Matin.

Kumar, the bank manager, told local reporters that the matter had been resolved. UCO Bank tweeted in response to the viral video: “Bank respects the religious sentiments of the citizens and does not discriminate its esteemed customers on basis of caste or religion. Bank is checking the facts on this issue.”