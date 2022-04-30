Bihar: Under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses, probe ordered

The superstructure of an under-construction four-lane bridge over the Ganga linking Sultanganj (Bhagalpur) and Khagaria in Bihar collapsed early Saturday morning. The 3.1km-long bridge was being constructed by SP Singla Constructions Private Limited at a cost of Rs 1,710 crore.

The Bhagalpur administration said superstructure spanning 100 feet between pole numbers 4 and 6 from the Sultanganj end collapsed owing to the impact of strong winds and rains in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

JD(U) Sultanganj MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, who visited the spot, told reporters: “The collapse of the superstructure raises questions on the quality of construction. We have demanded a probe into the matter and action against guilty engineers.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin has also sought details of the incident from the construction company.

The under-construction bridge will link south and north Bihar. Kumar had laid the foundation of the bridge in January 2014.