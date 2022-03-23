Bihar: All three VIP MLAs seek merger with BJP

All three MLAs of Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) – Raju Kumar Singh (Sahebganj), Misri Lal Yadav (Alinagar) and Swarna Singh (Gaura Bauram) – met Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday, requesting the merger of the VIP’s legislature party with the BJP.

The BJP would become the single-largest party with 77 MLAs after the merger. At present, the largest party in the Bihar Assembly is the RJD, which has 75 seats.

Also Read | Muslim man donates land worth Rs 2.4 crore for temple in Bihar

Notably, even though the VIP is an ally of the BJP, the relationship between the two parties has deteriorated following VIP leader and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani’s decision to field over 50 candidates in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

The VIP has also put up seven candidates against the BJP in the upcoming MLC polls.

On the other hand, the BJP has fielded its candidate in the upcoming Bochaha bypoll, which has been necessitated after the death of VIP Bochaha MLA Musafir Paswan.

There are speculations that Sahani may soon have to resign from the ministry, but that will have little consequence for the Nitish Kumar-led government, as the NDA continues to enjoy the support of 126 MLAs in the 243-member House.

When contacted, VIP spokesperson Debjyoti told indianexpress.com: “Let me first speak to my leader Mukesh Sahani.”