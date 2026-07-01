Wanted in 26 cases, Pandav Sena leader Sanjay Singh arrested in Patna

The Bihar Police said Pandav Sena leader Sanjay Singh is accused in 26 criminal cases registered in Bihar and Jharkhand between 1996 and 2025. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police Tuesday arrested Sanjay Singh, an alleged gangster and the leader of the outlawed Pandav Sena, a former upper-caste militia, during an operation at Patna Railway Station.

Confirming the arrest, Bihar STF Director General Kundan Krishnan told The Indian Express, “Sanjay Singh is one of Bihar’s most wanted interstate criminals. His arrest is a major blow to organised crime syndicates, land mafias and illegal sand mining networks operating in Bihar and neighbouring states. Our team tracked him down and arrested him before he could flee.”

“While we have documented 26 major cases across Bihar and Jharkhand, the investigation is far from over. We are coordinating with the police in neighbouring states to establish the full extent of his criminal network,” Krishnan added.