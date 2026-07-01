Wanted in 26 cases, Pandav Sena leader Sanjay Singh arrested in Patna

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police Tuesday arrested Sanjay Singh, an alleged gangster and the leader of the outlawed Pandav Sena, a former upper-caste militia, during an operation at Patna Railway Station.
Confirming the arrest, Bihar STF Director General Kundan Krishnan told The Indian Express, “Sanjay Singh is one of Bihar’s most wanted interstate criminals. His arrest is a major blow to organised crime syndicates, land mafias and illegal sand mining networks operating in Bihar and neighbouring states. Our team tracked him down and arrested him before he could flee.”
“While we have documented 26 major cases across Bihar and Jharkhand, the investigation is far from over. We are coordinating with the police in neighbouring states to establish the full extent of his criminal network,” Krishnan added.
26 criminal cases
A resident of Nima village under the Masaurhi police station limits in Patna district, Singh has been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for nearly three decades.
According to the police, he is accused in 26 criminal cases registered in Bihar and Jharkhand between 1996 and 2025, including murder, contract killing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, and offences under the Arms Act.
The police said Singh was also wanted in connection with a 2025 case registered at Bihta Police Station involving the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle. Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Bihta police for further investigation.
According to police records, Singh is wanted in more than 10 cases involving murder, dacoity with murder, and targeted killings across Patna, Jehanabad, and Bhagalpur districts in Bihar, as well as Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.
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He is also accused of several extortion and kidnapping-for-ransom cases in Patna and Jharkhand, besides facing charges of illegal possession of prohibited firearms, violations under the Bihar Excise Act and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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