Stampede during prayers at Nalanda temple in Bihar claims 8 lives

A stampede during a prayer at the Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Bihar’s Nalanda claimed several lives. As per sources at the scene, at least eight people were killed in the stampede. Several people have been injured. Officials have reached the scene.

Devotees who were rescued blamed the administration for failure to control the crowd. Witnesses said overcrowding at the temple premises led to a chaotic situation, eventually triggering a stampede as security arrangements were not adequate in proportion to the turnout.

Mamata Devi, a devotee, told news agency ANI, “It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata’s darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement by the administration… An ambulance has come here. It is so crowded here. Administration officials were not here.”