Stampede during prayers at Nalanda temple in Bihar claims 8 lives

A stampede during a prayer at the Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Bihar’s Nalanda claimed several lives. As per sources at the scene, at least eight people were killed in the stampede. Several people have been injured. Officials have reached the scene.
Devotees who were rescued blamed the administration for failure to control the crowd. Witnesses said overcrowding at the temple premises led to a chaotic situation, eventually triggering a stampede as security arrangements were not adequate in proportion to the turnout.
Mamata Devi, a devotee, told news agency ANI, “It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata’s darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement by the administration… An ambulance has come here. It is so crowded here. Administration officials were not here.”
Describing the incident as “extremely tragic”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives. He has directed that the next of kin of each deceased be provided an ex gratia compensation of Rs 6 lakh, Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Another devotee, whose mother was trampled by the crowd, said the crowd was swelling and it was not stopped. “They [temple] administration should have stopped the crowd when they saw the crowd swelling. They did not. I kept calling my mother but the crowd swept her into the temple,” she told news agency PTI.
Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, “At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on.”
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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