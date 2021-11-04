Bihar: 4 persons die after consuming spurious liquor, locals peg death toll at 13; minister says 8 dead

Four persons allegedly died Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, said the district magistrate. However, locals said at least 13 persons died while state Mines and Geology Minister Janak Ram, who visited the spot, said eight persons from areas under Muhammedpur and Sidhwalia police stations lost their lives in the hooch tragedy. The minister also said the incident could have been planted to defame the ruling NDA government.

This is arguably the second major hooch tragedy after the 2016 Khajurbanni incident in the same district when 21 persons had died. As many as nine persons were sentenced to death while a court pronounced life sentences for five others in March this year.

The incident took place between Tuesday and Wednesday when over 20 persons, mostly belonging to scheduled castes, allegedly consumed spurious liquor being sold by local traders.

Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishore Choudhary told mediapersons, “We have confirmation of four deaths. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports to know the exact cause of death and have arrested four persons for selling the spurious liquor.”

The district administration identified the deceased as Chhotelal Soni (50), Chhotelal Kushwaha (30), Santosh Gupta (38) and Mukesh Ram (30), who was one of the traders of the spurious liquor.

SDPO Sanjeev Kumar Singh said the arrested were identified as Chhotelal Sah, Ashok Sharma, Rampravesh Sah and Jitendra Sharma, who have antecedents of liquor trade. “We have seized 24 pouches of desi liquor from Chhotelal Sah’s home and six pouches from Mukesh Ram’s house. Both the houses have been sealed,” the SDPO said.

One of the victims, Bhola Ram, who was admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, told reporters, “We purchased a desi liquor pouch for Rs 30 and consumed it. Within a few hours, many of us started feeling sick, had blurry vision and vomited.”

At least five persons, who allegedly drunk spurious liquor, are now being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, local residents contradicted the official death toll and said nine persons from areas under Muhammedpur police station and four others from two villages under Sidhwalia police station died in the incident.

Govind Kumar, a local resident, said, “Liquor pouches were being sold at Turha Tola in Muhammedpur village”. Corroborating Kumar’s claim, Pappu Sah, another person who consumed the liquor, said, “The liquor was probably brought from across Gandak river. Desi liquor is made available by local traders, some of whom also consume the same liquor.”

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said, “We had reports of liquor being brought from across Gandak from the riverine belt of Motihari and Muzaffarpur. One of the deceased, Mukesh Ram, was a liquor trader who was earlier arrested for similar offences. Mukesh’s elder brother, also a liquor trader, is in jail.”

After visiting the spot, BJP minister Janak Ram told reporters, “I have visited the houses of eight persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government.”