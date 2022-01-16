Bihar: Six dead after drinking spurious alcohol

Six persons died in Nalanda district of Bihar on Saturday, police said, in what is suspected to be the latest hooch tragedy in the state where sale and consumption of liquor is banned.

Four of the victims were residents of Chhoti Pahadi and Pahad Talli areas under the Sohsarai police station and two were from Mahgawa village under the Manpur police station.

While the families of the deceased claimed they fell sick and died after drinking country-made liquor late on Friday, the district administration has not yet confirmed the cause of the deaths.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of death. In one case, paralysis attack is said to be the reason. In another case, relatives talked about liquor drinking habit of the deceased. The third case is not clear,” Sohsarai police station in-charge Suresh Prasad said.Nalanda Sadar DSP S Nomani said police had taken feedback from relatives.