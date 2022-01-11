Bihar sets up stricter system to ensure teachers salary in private colleges

Concerned over hundreds of complaints about Bihar’s degree colleges not paying salaries to their teachers for several months, the Nitish Kumar government has now put a stricter system of compliance in place to disburse grant-in-aid to the 227 government-affiliated private degree colleges.

These colleges will now have to put the details of salaries paid to their teaching and non-teaching staff online. Earlier, such colleges were supposed to submit their government aid utilisation certificates at a later stage.

According to the Bihar government’s rules, a degree college has to use 70 per cent of the government’s grant for paying salaries of its teaching and non-teaching staff. A degree college gets a grant of Rs 8,500 for each male student if he gets a first division in undergraduate courses. The college gets Rs 8,000 for ecah male student who secures second division, and Rs 7,500 for one with third division. The government’s grant for a degree college in case of female students are Rs 8,700 (first division), Rs 8,200 (second division) and Rs 7,700 (third division).

The Bihar government has also put a cap on the number of enrolment of students in each stream of study in a degree college depending on the infrastructure and availability of teachers there.

Bihar Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar told The Indian Express: “We had been getting several complaints from teachers of some of the degree colleges about not getting their salary for months. Some of these teachers also brought their complaints before the Chief Minister’s ‘Janta Durbar’…We have now put in place a system of stricter compliance of government fund utilisation.”

The Additional Chief Secretary asserted that each degree college of the state will now have to upload full details of their utilisation of government grant. “They have also been asked to produce auditing details. We have to ensure that the government fund is utilised for right purpose. We have been also working on a separate proposal to make degree colleges more transparent and responsible, and ensure good quality of education.”

A degree college functionary, however, complained about the backlog of government grants. “The state government has to first clear backlog of at least five years. It is true that the salary of teachers are delayed. But we will now surely ensure compliance of fund utilisation,” the college functionary said, adding that private degree colleges had to often enrol more students to sustain themselves.