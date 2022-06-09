Bihar: Video of man collecting money to bribe govt hospital staff to get son’s body goes viral, Samastipur administration acts

A Samastipur resident has alleged that a Sadar Hospital staffer had demanded Rs 50,000 for handing over the body of his son, who had gone missing since May 25. After a video of the man going door-to-door to collect money went viral, the Samastipur administration reacted and the body was handed over to his parents.

Samastipur Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr S K Choudhary said a probe has been ordered into the matter. “While demanding Rs 50,000 bribe seems unlikely, it is quite possible that a post-mortem room staffer might have asked for some money. There had been similar allegations against a previous staffer. We are probing the matter,” he said.

Daily wage earner Mahesh Thakur, a resident of Kasbe Aahar village under Tajpur police station, had gone to Sadar Hospital, Samastipur, on June 6 after learning that the Musri Gharari police had found a body. As Thakur’s mentally challenged son Sanjiv Thakur (25) had been missing since May 25, he wanted to check if it was his son’s body.

“It was my son’s body. I had already visited Tajpur police station and they had asked me to approach the hospital. But the post-mortem staff demanded Rs 50,000 to hand over the body,” Thakur said.

Thakur said he returned to his village and started begging to collect some funds. Some locals shot his video that later went viral. “I could collect Rs 2,000. I went back but the same staff refused to hand over the body saying Rs 2,000 is too little,” Thakur alleged.

After the video went viral, local police intervened. The Musri Gharari police took the body in its possession and handed it over to Tajpur police station. The police eventually handed over the body to Thakur.

Even though Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Choudhary has ordered a probe, Samastipur Additional District Magistrate Vinay Kumar Rai said, “It could also be a conspiracy to defame the local administration. In any case, the probe is on.”