Bihar RTI activist’s son ‘dies by suicide’ after cops ‘fail’ to take action against father’s killers

The son of a slain RTI activist of Motihari died Friday, a day after he reportedly set himself up on fire and jumped off the third floor of a building and came in contact with high tension wires before dropping to the floor. Doctors at a private clinic, where he was rushed to, said he died of electrocution and burn injuries.

Rohit Kumar (14), son of RTI activist Bipin Agrawal who was killed on September 24, 2021 after exposing the local land mafia, died by suicide after he was not given a time to meet East Champaran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish.

Rohit reportedly threatened to self-immolate if the police do not assure him of arresting a local BJP leader, who has been under the purview of the probe in his father’s murder.

Rohit’s grandfather Vijay Agrawal said, “After Rohit returned home, he looked upset. Before we could sense anything, he went to the third floor of an adjoining building and torched himself after pouring kerosene on himself. Later, he jumped off the building but got entangled in the high tension wires before hitting the ground.”

Rohit, who was soon admitted to a private clinic, died Friday during treatment. Vijay accused local Harsiddhi police station of trying to change his statement and not blame the police for the extreme step.

During the investigation into the RTI activist’s death, suspicion was raised against 26 persons, of which, 15 were named in an FIR. Vijay said although seven were arrested, eight others are still absconding. “Among the 11 others, whose roles are also under the scanner, is a local BJP leader. But the police are trying to shield him and have not named him in the FIR,” said Rohit’s grandfather.

Bipin Agrawal through his RTI queries had exposed how several people, some of them politically connected, had usurped government land at Harsiddhi over the years. Bipin, who had survived an attack earlier, was shot dead last September. It was his eldest of the three sons, Rohit, who had been leading the protests against the police to seek justice for his father. He had been sitting on dharnas and even meeting police officers.

East Champaran SP Kumar Ashish, however, told the media, “The police had been doing its duty and had arrested seven persons in connection with the RTI activist’s murder. We have now recommended this case to the CID department.”

Ashish also contradicted Rohit’s grandfather’s version and said, “Whatever happened was unfortunate but the boy’s mother told us that he had fallen off the roof Thursday evening and got electrocuted after coming in touch with the high tension wires. We have not put pressure on them to change their statement.”