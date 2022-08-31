scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

RJD’s Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department, Shamim Ahmad replaces him as Bihar law minister

The opposition BJP had been demanding Kartik Kumar's removal from the cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant was pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case.

Shamim Ahmad; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (File Photos)

In a significant development, RJD’s Kartik Kumar, who was given the law portfolio earlier in the month, was shifted to the sugarcane department amid the ongoing row over his alleged involvement in a criminal case.

Shamim Ahmad, also an RJD leader, replaced Kumar as the law minister, a notification issued by the state Cabinet Secretariat Department said. Ahmad held the sugarcane portfolio before his elevation.

The opposition BJP had been demanding Kumar’s removal from the cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant was pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case.

The Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation), constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance, had also asked the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the decision of inducting Kartik Kumar into the cabinet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:35:28 am
Next Story

Manish Tewari on Congress chief polls: Electoral roll should be published for sake of transparency

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement