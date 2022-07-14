Bihar: Resisting ‘rape attempt’, woman suffers injury to eyes in Katihar

A 45-year-old woman suffered injuries to both her eyes while resisting an alleged rape attempt by her neighbour at Dakra English village in Bihar’s Katihar district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the police.

The Ahmadabad police in Katihar said a rape case could be filed against the suspect only after the medical report confirms it. They said the alleged incident took place when the woman, whose husband works outside Bihar, was sleeping in her mud-and-thatched house along with her 11-year-old daughter. Her neighbour Mohammed Shamim allegedly barged into the house and took her away. The victim told the police that when she resisted the rape attempt, the man stabbed in both her eyes with a pointed wooden or iron object.

The neighbours took her to a local primary health centre. Dr Shiv Kumar from the health centre said: “The woman got injuries in both eyes. We are not sure about the extent of her internal injuries in the eyes as only an eye expert could tell it after some tests”.

From there she was taken to Sadar Hospital in Katihar first and another hospital later. A doctor from Sadar Hospital said: “Her retina is damaged. We think that a needle used to sew jute bags could have been used to damage her eyes. The woman can barely see.”

Katihar superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar told the media: “We have asked the Manihari deputy superintendent to look into the matter and ascertain reasons behind the incident. The police will also look into personal enmity angle, if any, besides molestation and rape allegations”.

The woman lives in a makeshift house on an embankment where there are several mud-and-thatched houses. The area is known for jute cultivation.