scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Bihar registers 10.5% growth rate

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad tabled the state's Economic Survey Report 2020-21 on the first day of the Budget session of the assembly on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
February 20, 2021 5:37:31 am
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tarkishore Prasad, bihar Economic Survey Report, bihar budget session, bihar growth rate, indian express newsThe state's own tax collection and allied revenue was Rs 33,558 crore.

BIHAR RECORDED 10.5 per cent growth rate in 2019-20, which was better than national average. The state also provided electricity to every household, taking power supply to 5,900 MW in the year.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad tabled the state’s Economic Survey Report 2020-21 on the first day of the Budget session of the assembly on Friday. The report said electricity supply in 2012-2013 was 2,650 MW and it rose to 5,900 MW in 2019-20.

In 2019-2020, the government’s entire receipt was Rs 1,53,408 crore. Bihar has been a revenue surplus state since 2004-2005. The state’s own tax collection and allied revenue was Rs 33,558 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement