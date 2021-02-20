Bihar registers 10.5% growth rate

BIHAR RECORDED 10.5 per cent growth rate in 2019-20, which was better than national average. The state also provided electricity to every household, taking power supply to 5,900 MW in the year.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad tabled the state’s Economic Survey Report 2020-21 on the first day of the Budget session of the assembly on Friday. The report said electricity supply in 2012-2013 was 2,650 MW and it rose to 5,900 MW in 2019-20.

In 2019-2020, the government’s entire receipt was Rs 1,53,408 crore. Bihar has been a revenue surplus state since 2004-2005. The state’s own tax collection and allied revenue was Rs 33,558 crore.