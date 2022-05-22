Bihar: Suspense over RCP Singh’s re-nomination to RS, Misa Bharti likely to be back

As political parties in Bihar gear up for elections to five Rajya Sabha seats on June 10, the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would get two seats each and the JD(U) one due to their respective numbers in the state legislature. In the House of 243 members, the BJP has 77 MLAs followed by the RJD’s 76 and the JD(U)’s 45 legislators.

Those completing their Rajya Sabha terms in July include Union minister RCP Singh from the Janata Dal (United), Satish Chandra Dubey and Gopal Narayan Singh from the BJP and Misa Bharti from the RJD. Socialist veteran Sharad Yadav had lost his Rajya Sabha berth from the JD(U) after he turned rebel following Nitish Kumar’s decision to return to the NDA in 2017.

The biggest suspense, however, is whether RCP Singh would get re-nominated to the Upper House. The JD(U) recently authorised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to decide the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate. A party source said: “Since there had been subtle posturing from RCP Singh himself and some senior leaders reacting to it, Nitish Kumar is the only competent person to take a final decision on the matter”.

The top leadership of the JD(U) had reportedly been upset with RCP Singh for having become a Union minister when he was national president of the party. After Singh became Union minister, he had to concede the post of JD(U) national president to Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh. “Nitish Kumar is caught in a piquant situation. If he renominates RCP Singh, it may displease not just Lalan Singh, but a large part of the party cadre. RCP has little hold in the party organisation as only three of his 32 candidates could win the 2020 Assembly polls. And if RCP is not re-nominated, he would lose his ministerial berth in six months,” a JD(U) leader said.

For the RJD, Misa Bharti is almost sure to get re-nominated. Even though party chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has been lobbying hard for a Rajya Sabha berth, the name of party leader Faisal Ali has also been doing the rounds. Former MP Sharad Yadav – who recently merged his party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with the RJD – has very little chance of getting re-nominated, as per RJD sources.

While the BJP may re-nominate Satish Chandra Dubey or find another Brahmin face in his place to maintain social balance in the Champaran region, Gopal Narayan Singh has slim chances of getting re-nominated as Shahabad region, which he represents, has several fellow Rajput leaders – Ara MP R K Singh and MLCs Santosh Singh and Nivedita Singh. A BJP source said: “It could be one upper caste and one OBC. From the OBC slot, Prem Ranjan Patel is said to be a front-runner. But then, there could be surprises, the BJP way.”