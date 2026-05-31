Bihar ration card list trimmed by 3%, using SIR data and income flags

In Bihar’s list of 1.79 crore ration card holders, some 22.93 lakh are the poorest, entitled to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, making them eligible for 35 kg of grain per month.

Just over 3% of Bihar ration card holders have been removed after the matching of their names against the state electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year, and after a cross-verification exercise by the Centre that started in 2025.

Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary told The Indian Express that they had completed “97.56% of the exercise”. “Out of 8,19,888 cards that were flagged, 5,57,278 were marked for deletion while 2,59,197 were marked for retention,” he said.

According to data from the state government, 5.5 lakh people of the state’s 1.79 crore ration card holders have been dropped from the ration card list, with death, absence of mandatory KYC, or income criteria cited as the chief reasons.