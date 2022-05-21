scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Bihar: 33 dead as strong winds, rains lash state; CM announces Rs 4 lakh as relief

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning have hit several districts of Bihar since the afternoon of May 19, leaving a trail of destruction.

By: Express Web Desk | Patna |
May 21, 2022 12:24:47 pm
Patna: Mangled remains of vehicle after a tree fell over it due to strong winds, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

As many as 33 have people died in 16 districts of Bihar due to gale storms, lightning and heavy rains. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the hailstorm. The CM’s office said that after assessing crop and house damage, instructions will be given to provide assistance to the affected families.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning have hit several districts of Bihar since the afternoon of May 19, leaving a trail of destruction, including uprooted trees, which have obstructed roads and damaged electric poles, interrupted vehicular travel and power supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed grief over the incidents, and said, “I am deeply saddened to see that many people died in the incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.”

PM Modi also said the local administration under the supervision of the state government was actively engaged in relief and rescue work.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorm with lightning with a gusty wind speed between 30/40 kmph at isolated places across Bihar for the next two days. It has also issued a ‘yellow’ warning for lightning and thunderstorm activity in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.

