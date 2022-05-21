Bihar: 33 dead as strong winds, rains lash state; CM announces Rs 4 lakh as relief

As many as 33 have people died in 16 districts of Bihar due to gale storms, lightning and heavy rains. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the hailstorm. The CM’s office said that after assessing crop and house damage, instructions will be given to provide assistance to the affected families.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning have hit several districts of Bihar since the afternoon of May 19, leaving a trail of destruction, including uprooted trees, which have obstructed roads and damaged electric poles, interrupted vehicular travel and power supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed grief over the incidents, and said, “I am deeply saddened to see that many people died in the incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.”

PM Modi also said the local administration under the supervision of the state government was actively engaged in relief and rescue work.

बिहार के कई जिलों में आंधी एवं बिजली गिरने की घटनाओं में कई लोगों की मृत्यु से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2022

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorm with lightning with a gusty wind speed between 30/40 kmph at isolated places across Bihar for the next two days. It has also issued a ‘yellow’ warning for lightning and thunderstorm activity in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.