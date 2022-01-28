Rail protests: Teacher named in FIR urges students to call off today’s Bihar bandh

A day after eight students were arrested and owners of coaching centres were booked for their alleged role in the protests linked to the Railways’ recruitment drive, Faisal Khan, who is better known as Khan Sir and is one of those who have been named in the FIR, has appealed to the aspirants to call off today’s Bihar bandh.

The teacher, via a video on YouTube, told the students that there was no point protesting as the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already assured that there would be no second examination for those who have applied for Group D posts, and the results of RRB NTPC-CBT-I would also be revised.

Khan Sir, who has around 14.5 million followers on YouTube, is seen quoting a tweet of former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in which the latter talks about his conversation with the Union Railway Minister.

“The government has conceded to all the demands of the students. Hence, I urge them to call off Friday’s Bihar bandh. What if some miscreants join the protest and disturb the law and order of the state? We would never want students to be discredited. If any violence takes place during the bandh, teachers would find it difficult to stand by the students,” the teacher said in the video.

The video has received an overwhelming response, with many students agreeing to him. Khan has, however, blamed the Railway Recruitment Board for the students’ reactions.

Patna DM Chandrashelhar Singh had met the owners of coaching centres and its association on Thursday to hear their side of the story. Six tutors, including Khan Sir, have been booked for the protests in Patna.

Meanwhile, the RJD-led Grand Alliance is backing today’s Bihar bandh. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “Our workers would not take to the streets, but we are supporting the students’ cause. If any violence takes place, the state government will be held responsible for it.”