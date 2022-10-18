Bihar: Posing as judge, man calls DGP for clean chit to official, held

The calls to Bihar’s top police officer came in mid-September. The “Chief Justice of the Patna High Court” wanted an IPS officer’s name cleared in a liquor case. The clean chit came soon after.

Later, DGP S K Singhal realised that the man he addressed as “sir” may not have been who he claimed to be.

The caller was a conman, allegedly acting on the behest of IPS officer Aditya Kumar — who had been removed as Gaya SSP in February on the charge of protecting liquor gangs in collusion with junior police officers.

Singhal complained to the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) a month after getting the calls, on October 14.

Now, the conman, Abhishek Agrawal, has been arrested along with three of his associates. The EOU of Bihar Police has booked all of them and one more person under the IPC Sections relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, among others.

The Bihar Additional DGP (Headquarters) told The Indian Express: “Calls from a conman to the DGP and closure of report against the IPS officer Gaya should not be seen together. Aditya Kumar has got anticipatory bail in the matter. It is true that a closure report in the case was filed but was based on findings of the investigation in the case.” Asked if police were pressured by calls, Gangwar said: “It is not fair to link these calls and police investigation.”

Aditya Kumar had been removed as Gaya SSP after the state police headquarters had received reports from then Magadh Range IG, Amit Lodha, about his alleged involvement in protecting liquor gangs. The Fatehpur police booked the then SSP on the charge of protecting liquor traders. The officer was later suspended.

The Deputy SP of EOU, Bhaskar Ranjan, in his report to the SP on October 15, wrote: “Abhishek along with Aditya hatched a conspiracy to call up Bihar DGP SK Singhal posing as Patna HC chief justice Sanjay Karol by making WhatsApp and normal calls using phone number of one Rahul Ranjan Jaiswal (one of five accused). The DGP who looked convinced would call Abhishek addressing him as ‘sir, sir’.”