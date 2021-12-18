Bihar: Under fire for ‘poor’ liquor law implementation, Nitish to launch ‘social reform yatra’

Under attack for the “poor” implementation of its liquor law — especially since the recent hooch tragedies — Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to embark on a “samaj sudhaar (social reform) yatra” from December 22 to create awareness against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.

The CM has already been exhorting women to share information on those consuming alcohol, liquor manufacturers, and traders.

The yatra willl complete its first leg on January 15, covering 12 districts, including Patna. Like previous yatras, the CM will start this one from East Champaran. He will also travel to Gopalganj, which reported hooch deaths last month, and to Gaya, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Purnia.

In a letter to all DMs and SPs, additional chief secretary, cabinet secretariat department, Sanjay Kumar, said that the CM will review matters related to prohibition, awareness programmes on ways to end dowry and child marriage, the cleanliness mission, and procurement of paddy.