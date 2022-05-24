Bihar: Police suspect rivalry from panchayat polls behind Begusarai journalist’s death

The alleged murder of a journalist working with a local cable TV channel in Bihar’s Begusarai district on May 20 might be due to the enmity one of the accused had towards him after the panchayat polls last year, according to the police.

Subhash Kumar Gupta (27), a resident of Sankhu village, was allegedly shot dead near his home after returning from a wedding on Friday night. According to the police, Gupta’s father Arjun Mahto identified four people who allegedly attacked his son. One of them allegedly shot Gupta dead from close range after pulling him away from his family members.

Based on the complaint by Gupta’s father, the Bakhri police registered a first information report (FIR) naming the four accused — Roshan Kumar and Priyanshu Kumar (brothers and residents of Gangour, Khagaria), Bablu Rathore and Nitesh Kumar (residents of Parihara). Besides, the FIR mentions three unidentified accused too.

Gupta worked as a reporter with local cable TV channel City News as Bakhri reporter. He also used to write for Public App. Sources said that Gupta used to report on the liquor mafia. The police said that he was arrested in 2018 for wrongly claiming that liquor was sold from a police station.

The victim’s father said in the FIR lodged at Bakhri police station: “My son had told the Bakhri police station about a threat to his life six months ago…He would often take up issues related to the village and society.”

The police, however, said that the murder was not connected to his journalism. Bakhri police station in-charge HK Singh told The Indian Express: “Our preliminary investigation does not suggest that the journalist’s murder has anything to do with his journalism and his said exposure of liquor mafia. The journalist had successfully supported a woman candidate for the post of a ward member in last year’s Panchayat polls against another woman candidate supported by Nitesh Kumar, one of the accused. As of now, we are investigating along these lines. We are also conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.”

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar added: “We are getting arrest warrants for all the four accused and also sending teams outside Bihar. As of now, we are working on the victim’s rivalry with one of the accused during the last Panchayat polls.”

The police also said that on the day of the murder, the journalist had objected to locals dancing with women during the relative’s wedding and exchanged heated words with them.