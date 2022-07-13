In Bihar, PM stresses cooperation, coexistence, listening to public view

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he believes in “cooperation and coexistence”, and that one should move forward taking along the people and “listen to their views”.

Speaking at the concluding function of the foundation of Bihar Assembly building, Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has so far changed or amended about 1,500 archaic laws , “which created problems for the common people”.

“There could be such laws in states as well. There is a need to pay attention to this (and identify them),” he said.

During the event, Modi unveiled a 25-foot Centenary Memorial pillar and laid the foundation of a guesthouse and a museum.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed out that Modi is the first Prime Minister to have visited the Bihar legislature campus. Nitish said, “The day President Ram Nath Kovind opened the centenary year function of the Vidhan Sabha building, we had thought about inviting the Prime Minister at the closing function.”

At the event, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, demanded Bharat Ratna for former CM and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

Addressing the gathering of former and current MPs, MLAs and MLCs, Modi said: “In democracy, we believe in coexistence, harmony, cooperation and organisational capacity of the society…we have to move forward together and listen to views of the people.”

Outlining contributions of past stalwarts from the state such as first Bihar CM Srikrishna Singh, socialist leader Jayaprakash Narain and former CM Karpoori Thakur, Modi praised Nitish for implementing the Panchayati Raj Act, through which women can get 50 per cent reservation.

Addressing the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. https://t.co/bD14ifMfNw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2022

He also said it was heartening to see that Lok Sabha had registered 129 per cent and Rajya Sabha 99 per cent productivity in the last Budget session.

Exhorting people in Bihar to take pride in the fact that Vaishali is the harbinger of democracy, Modi said they have been taught that India is the largest democracy in the world, “but when I speak at any global forum, I prefer to say India is the mother of democracy”.

“When the rest of the world was taking baby steps towards democracy, Vaishali had refined democracy,” he said.

Lauding Bihar’s commitment towards upholding democratic values, he said, “When there had been an attempt to muzzle democratic values during Emergency, people of Bihar raised their voice and resisted it successfully.”