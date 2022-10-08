Bihar orders to kill man-eating tiger at VTR

The forest authorities in Bihar Friday ordered the killing of a ferocious tiger in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran after it had reportedly killed five residents in the past few days. The hunt for the elusive big cat has been strengthened.

The wildlife authority took the decision after one more person fell prey to the man-eating tiger. Sanjay Mahto, 36, of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve Friday morning, barely 24 hours after the animal killed a 12-year-girl, Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village.

Chief Wildlife Warden P K Gupta told reporters that a rescue team from Hyderabad and another from Patna are searching for the tiger, which has turned ferocious. “We have now ordered to shoot the tiger. A team of shooters is on the job. Help of drone camera is also being sought to track the animal.”

The shooting order comes in the wake of growing public wrath. With mounting deaths, irate villagers damaged over a dozen government and private vehicles.

VTR, which lies on the eastern part of Himalayan Terai forests, is the only national park in Bihar with a tiger population of 40.