scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Bihar orders to kill man-eating tiger at VTR

A rescue team from Hyderabad and another from Patna are searching for the elusive tiger, which reportedly killed five residents near Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

The wildlife authority took the decision after one more person fell prey to the man-eating tiger. (Representational image)

The forest authorities in Bihar Friday ordered the killing of a ferocious tiger in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran after it had reportedly killed five residents in the past few days. The hunt for the elusive big cat has been strengthened.

The wildlife authority took the decision after one more person fell prey to the man-eating tiger. Sanjay Mahto, 36, of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve Friday morning, barely 24 hours after the animal killed a 12-year-girl, Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village.

Chief Wildlife Warden P K Gupta told reporters that a rescue team from Hyderabad and another from Patna are searching for the tiger, which has turned ferocious. “We have now ordered to shoot the tiger. A team of shooters is on the job. Help of drone camera is also being sought to track the animal.”

The shooting order comes in the wake of growing public wrath. With mounting deaths, irate villagers damaged over a dozen government and private vehicles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...

VTR, which lies on the eastern part of Himalayan Terai forests, is the only national park in Bihar with a tiger population of 40.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:39:58 am
Next Story

Chandrayaan-2 spectrometer maps abundance of sodium on moon for first time

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement