Bihar: Not resigning as minister, says VIP chief Sahani after MLAs defect to BJP

A day after all three MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making the latter the single-largest party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly with 77 seats, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani on Thursday said that he was not surprised at the development but added that he would not resign as the minister for animal husbandry and fisheries in the NDA government.

Sahani also claimed that the BJP’s alliance with the VIP was a factor behind it getting 74 seats in the 2020 assembly polls.

While pointingout that “backward and Dalit leaders are badly treated by the BJP”, Sahani said: “I wish good luck to all three MLAs who were with me till Wednesday. I also wish the BJP good luck for finally becoming the single largest party. It is because of me”.

“It was CM Nitish Kumar (JD(U) chief) who made me a minister. I leave it to him to decide if I should stay as a minister or not”, said Sahani, whose term as a member of Legislative Council (MLC) will end this July. “If asking for an EBC (economically backward class) reservation for Nishad or Mallah was an offence, I would continue to raise my voice for my community,” he added.

Sahani said that the BJP had expected him to be at its beck and call. “But times have changed. I am not going to bow to anyone. As for allegations of me launching an attack on the PM during the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign, let me make it clear that he (Narendra Modi) is not BJP’s PM but of the country. I have the right to make demands from him for my community. I also have the right to contest elections. The JD (U) too contested the UP polls but the BJP did not complain against them”.

Sahani said he is a “son of Mallah”, who is “not new to struggle”. “The BJP perhaps has been jealous of my growth and may have thought that the VIP, which contested in 11 seats last time, may ask 100 seats in the next polls. I have been also working towards clearing encroachment from 15,000 ponds. The BJP thought I would become even more popular so I should be checked,” said the VIP chief.

Sahani, however, did not make his next political move clear. “I will work for my community (Mallah). I will take up the issues of the Nishad community. I am happy that I got good support from the people of Uttar Pradesh despite us not winning any seat,” he said, adding that would also focus on the Bochala assembly bypoll and MLC polls due next month.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “Mukesh Sahani has crossed all the decorum of coalition politics and made personal attacks on the PM and UP CM. Now he has been trying to play the victim card but he may not succeed. He has become over-ambitious and he himself is to be blamed for all his three MLAs joining us”.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), another NDA ally that has four MLAs, was cautious in its reaction. HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said: “Mukesh Sahani’s three MLAs joining the BJP does not make any impact on the NDA that remains strong as ever under CM Nitish Kumar’s rule in Bihar and PM Narendra Modi’s regime at the Centre.”