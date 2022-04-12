scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Bihar: Explosion near Nitish Kumar’s speech venue, none injured

The suspected carrier of the explosive, identified as Shubham Kumar, was arrested from the spot.

By: PTI | Bihar Sharif |
April 12, 2022 7:09:15 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

A loud explosion took place on Tuesday merely a few metres away from where Bihar Chief Minister was addressing a gathering in his home district of Nalanda.

No casualties were reported so far, as police suspected it was a firecracker.

Nalanda Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said that the incident took place in a high school in Silao, around 20 km from the district headquarters here.

The suspected carrier of the explosive, identified as Shubham Kumar, was arrested from the spot.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a firecracker but further details regarding the exact nature of the explosive and the motive of the suspected carrier are being investigated,” he said.

The security lapse comes less than a month after a deranged man assaulted the chief minister at Bakhtiyarpur near Patna.

