Bihar: Nitish launches textile and leather policy, assures subsidy up to Rs 10 crore for setting up unit

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said industrial development in the state had taken off in a big way now. Launching the textile and leather policy of the state government at the investors’ meet in Patna, the CM said it had been a good sign that investors had started coming to Bihar. “It would lead to employment generation. I had appealed to people to stay back in the state and look for employment and self-employment avenues after they had returned from other states during the Covid-induced lockdown.”

Nitish Kumar said the government would fully support investors – right from making land available to helping them financially. “We had tried this earlier but could not succeed. We want more and more investment so that people can get jobs in their backyard,” the CM said.

Elaborating on the highlights of Bihar Textile and Leather Policy, 2022, the chief minister said the government would give 15 per cent subsidy that can go up to Rs 10 crore for setting up an industrial unit. “There would Rs 2 per unit electricity subsidy and a worker will also get a monthly grant of Rs 5,000 for five years. There would be 30 per cent transportation subsidy besides Rs 10 lakh carriage (of raw and finished materials) subsidy annually for five years,” said Nitish Kumar.

The CM said people from the Scheduled Caste community have been offered Rs 5 lakh as government help and another Rs 5 lakh loan to set up any self-employment venture since 2020.

Revival of Bhagalpur’s silk units

Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told The Indian Express, that Bhagalpur’s silk and linen industrial units can be revived under the textile and leather policy. “We have immense potential in the leather sector as well. This policy can give birth to a vast chain of small and medium industries and thus generate huge employment,” he said.